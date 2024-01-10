Couple succumbs to burn injuries from fire in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have started a probe into the circumstances surrounding a fire of unknown origin at a couple’s home that ended up claiming their lives on Monday, January 8.

The victims are 58-year-old Devon Bryan, a businessman; and 48-year-old Fiona Esson, both of McVickers Lane, Spanish Town in St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 4:30 am on Sunday, December 24, residents saw smoke coming from the dwelling house of the couple and summoned the police.

On arrival of the law enforcers, Bryan and Esson were seen lying among the rubble.

They were transported to hospital, where they were both admitted in serious condition.

The couple succumbed to their injuries on Monday, January 8 while undergoing treatment.

The estimated loss from the fire has not yet been established.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact the Spanish Town CIB at 876- 984-2874, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.