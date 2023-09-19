Court of Appeal to resume in-person hearings Loop Jamaica

The Court of Appeal is to resume in-person hearings next week, concluding the practice of virtual hearings, which were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

During a swearing-in ceremony for acting judges of appeal, puisne judges, and masters-in-chambers at King’s House on Monday, Court of Appeal President Justice Patrick Brooks acknowledged that while some enjoyed the virtual format using the various platforms available, others preferred to deal with face-to-face interactions between bench and bar.

Brooks, however, recognised that COVID-19 remains a concern and encouraged staff and visitors to diligently follow safety protocols.

Additionally, the Appeal Court plans to initiate an e-filing pilot project this term to enhance efficiency. This project aims to simplify processes for litigants and their legal representatives.

Brooks said members of the various entities involved in the system will be trained on the e-filing system. This training he said will facilitate users’ experience of the e-filing system, with any obstacles encountered during implementation to be addressed.