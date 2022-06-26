Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge | Loop Jamaica

Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge

The police were last week ordered by the court to hand over schoolbooks belonging to the 15-year-old female student who was arrested earlier this month after an illegal firearm was reportedly found in her bag in Rockfort, Kingston.

Kevin Lewis, who was driving the vehicle in which the girl was travelling, was also jointly charged with the schoolgirl for illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Lewis is a security officer of Windward Road, Kingston 16, while the teen’s identity has been withheld.

When the girl appeared in court last week, her attorney asked presiding judge, Justice Ann-Marie Lawrence-Grainge, to have the police return her schoolbooks, which were required for her examination preparations.

The judge agreed, and ordered that the books be returned by the police.

The schoolgirl’s bail was subsequently extended until June 28.

Lewis was not in court at the time, but was to appear in court on Friday.

It was reported that both Lewis and the teenager were arrested about 4:30 pm on Monday, June 6 during a vehicular checkpoint operation that was being conducted by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force.

During the operation, the driver of a Toyota Wish motorcar was signalled to stop. He complied. However, in the process, a male passenger ran from the vehicle and escaped.

The vehicle and the remaining occupants — Lewis and the teenager — were subsequently searched, and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

The two were arrested and charged.

