Court overturns woman’s 2-decade-old convictions of murdering her kids Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Court overturns woman’s 2-decade-old convictions of murdering her kids Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Entertainment activities banned in six St Elizabeth communities

12-y-o girl from St Catherine reported missing

Giannis scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers

Court overturns woman’s 2-decade-old convictions of murdering her kids

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail

PSG advance in tense finish to Champions League group; Newcastle out

$1 million surprise for Port Antonio Primary

Wray and Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues

‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen

Thursday Dec 14

24°C
World News
Loop News

14 hrs ago

Kathleen Folbigg (right) being embraced by friend Tracy Chapman outside the New South Wales Court of Criminal in Sydney, Australia on Thursday, December 14. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP image via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian appeals court on Thursday overturned all convictions against a woman 20 years after a jury found her guilty of killing her four children.

Kathleen Folbigg was already pardoned by the New South Wales state government and released from prison in June based on new scientific evidence that her four children died from natural causes, as she had insisted.

The pardon was seen as the quickest way of getting the 56-year-old woman out of prison before an inquiry into the new evidence recommended the New South Wales Court of Appeals consider quashing her convictions.

Applause filled the courtroom and Folbigg wept as Chief Justice Andrew Bell quashed three convictions of murder and one of manslaughter.

Her children died over a decade ending 1999 aged between 19 days and 19 months.

Prosecutors argued that she smothered them, and she was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Opposition calls on banks to ensure proper functioning of ATMs

Christmas

Some vendors sold out at Suga Lifestyle’s Christmas Connection

Jamaica News

$23 million renovation at Seville Heritage Park

More From

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.
This m

Jamaica News

Two 15-y-o Portmore girls gone missing from one location

See also

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Qwanese Mullings and 15-year-old Laquesha Ball, both of Milton Road, Portsmouth, Portmore in St Catherine, who have been missing since Monday, Decemb

Christmas

Christmas Countdown: Can you guess Glen Campbell’s fave Xmas memory?

… 12 Days to Go

Business

Scotia surges with headline profits of $17.2 billion

Scotia Group has reported headline profits $17.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2023, representing an increase of 67 per cent over the previous year in a performance buoyed by growth across al

Jamaica News

Nine months more in prison for Tamarind Farm escapee

Nathan Whitter, the inmate who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine in October of this year, was on Friday sentenced to nine months in prison for the

Sport

Wray and Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues

J Wray & Nephew Limited, through its brand Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, has returned as title sponsor for the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Major League competition

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols