Court to rule on Gabriel King’s case today Loop Jamaica

The country should know today the court’s ruling on the application brought by Amoi Leon-Issa seeking to quash a judge’s production order which authorizes the police to search her phone.

This is in relation to the murder of Leon-Issa’s nine-year-old son Gabriel King in St James on January 13, last year.

The child was reportedly abducted from his mother along the Tucker main road and later found dead in his mother’s vehicle which was abandoned off the Fairfield main road in Montego Bay.

Leon-Issa told investigators that she was attempting to navigate a pothole when armed thugs hijacked her vehicle and sped off with her autistic child.

The case has stalled because she has refused to allow investigators to search her phone. The police have said they need to access the phone in order to advance the investigation.

In July, a three-judge panel said the decision would be handed down on or before today, September 29.

Leon-Issa had previously been ordered to comply with the production order by July 31; however, during a constitutional hearing in the Supreme Court, the judges also extended that deadline to today.

The St James Parish Court previously ruled that Leon-Issa must provide her password and that she is not allowed to be present while her phone is being analysed by experts. However, her attorney and a technology expert may observe the process.

On September 6, 2022, the court ordered Leon-Issa to allow investigators access to her phone within 48 hours but she failed to comply.

After that deadline was missed, the police returned to court and the judge issued a new six-day deadline. That was also not complied with.

There was a major development in March when the Supreme Court granted a stay of the order to search Leon-Issa’s phone following an application by her attorney, Chuckwuemeka Cameron. The attorney requested the stay as they await the outcome of the constitutional motion filed on behalf of Leon-Issa challenging the order to search her phone.

Her attorney argued that the order to search Leon-Issa’s phone is a breach of her right to privacy.