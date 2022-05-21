Courthouses islandwide to receive facelift on Labour Day – CAD | Loop Jamaica

The nation’s courthouses will receive a facelift on Monday, May 23, which will be observed as National Labour Day.

Court Administration Jamaica (CAD) said the decision to give the island’s courthouses a facelift is in keeping with the theme for Labour Day – ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness – Protect our Heritage and Environment’.

The scope of work will include, painting of the exterior and interior of some buildings, creating more green spaces, carpentry and plumbing.

Director of the CAD, Tricia Cameron-Anglin, said the initiative forms part of the judiciary’s strategic objective of improving the health and safety of the plants.

She added that the projects are aimed at improving the overall aesthetics of the courthouses and courtyards in an effort to create a clean and healthy environment that is conducive to productivity for staff and all court users.

“We are cognizant of the interconnectivity between the state of an individual’s environment and its impact on his or her mood. It is for this reason that we are undertaking these activities so that our staff can perform at their optimal levels in a comfortable space,” Anglin said.

She said the facelift will also help to improve customer satisfaction.

“Customers deserve a clean and a welcoming environment to conduct business. We know well that some persons do not come to the court voluntarily. As a result, we want persons to feel comfortable whenever they have to come here,” said Anglin.