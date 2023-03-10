Courts Optical gifts ‘Brighter View’ to children in need Loop Jamaica

Courts Optical continues on their mission to improve the future of Jamaica’s children one pair of glasses at a time with the Brighter View Initiative.

Launched in 2017, this initiative sees Courts Optical providing eye testing and prescription glasses free of charge to students between the ages of 8-18 years. In this Courts Optical feature titled “Be it…See it”, Regional Chain Manager for Courts Optical, shares with host Michelle Gordon that annually, the Brighter View Initiative gifts 220 needy students from the list of applicants. This year’s project has also been expanded to include students from Children’s homes across the island.

Over the last 4 years over 990 students have benefitted from the Brighter View Initiative and two of these beneficiaries- 14 year old Syesha Farquharson, and 13 year old Felicia Williams- share that these glasses have positively impacted them at school. Applications for Courts Optical Brighter View 2023 are now open and will close on March 10.

Applications are available online at www.courtsoptical.com/jamaica or in branches. Courts Optical operates 13 retail locations in Savana La Mar, Bogue, King Street, Crossroads, Constant Spring, Barnett Street, Port Antonio, Portmore, Santa Cruz, Ocho Rios, Spanish Town, Mandeville and May Pen.