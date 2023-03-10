Courts Optical gifts ‘Brighter View’ to children in need Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Courts Optical gifts ‘Brighter View’ to children in need Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Convicted ‘Clans’ gangster who urinated in court in more hot water

Robinson says Government bullying public sector workers in wage talks

Junior athletes take centre stage as Carifta Trials starts Friday

Threat of attacks in Kgn West after fatal shooting of ‘most wanted’

United beat Betis 4-1 in rousing response to Liverpool rout

Teachers in trouble? MoE wants striking teachers documented

TAJ says it is being targeted by a recruitment scam

Access Financial promises hassle-free loans with new mobile app

Arsenal held 2-2 at Sporting in Europa League round of 16

224 per cent increase in bushfires in February

Friday Mar 10

23?C
Jamaica News
Sponsored By : Courts Optical Loop News

7 hrs ago

Courts Optical Brighter View

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Courts Optical continues on their mission to improve the future of Jamaica’s children one pair of glasses at a time with the Brighter View Initiative.

Launched in 2017, this initiative sees Courts Optical providing eye testing and prescription glasses free of charge to students between the ages of 8-18 years. In this Courts Optical feature titled “Be it…See it”, Regional Chain Manager for Courts Optical, shares with host Michelle Gordon that annually, the Brighter View Initiative gifts 220 needy students from the list of applicants. This year’s project has also been expanded to include students from Children’s homes across the island.

Over the last 4 years over 990 students have benefitted from the Brighter View Initiative and two of these beneficiaries- 14 year old Syesha Farquharson, and 13 year old Felicia Williams- share that these glasses have positively impacted them at school. Applications for Courts Optical Brighter View 2023 are now open and will close on March 10.

Applications are available online at www.courtsoptical.com/jamaica or in branches. Courts Optical operates 13 retail locations in Savana La Mar, Bogue, King Street, Crossroads, Constant Spring, Barnett Street, Port Antonio, Portmore, Santa Cruz, Ocho Rios, Spanish Town, Mandeville and May Pen.

Related Articles

Our Endz

January 23, 2019 01:14 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Convicted ‘Clans’ gangster who urinated in court in more hot water

Jamaica News

Robinson says Government bullying public sector workers in wage talks

Sport

Junior athletes take centre stage as Carifta Trials starts Friday

More From

Jamaica News

Teachers vote to take ‘casual leave’ over wage dispute with Gov’t

There is a major escalation in the wage dispute between the Government and the island’s teachers that could see classrooms shuttered Thursday and Friday.
The development comes as delegates of the J

See also

Jamaica News

‘Foreign nuh hard fi guh again,’ says protesting teacher

Placard-bearing educators demand better wage offer from Gov’t outside Finance Ministry

Jamaica News

UWI offers counselling after student dies on dorm

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona says it has deployed counsellors to support students following the death of one of their hall-mates in the Elsa Leo-Rhynie Hall of Residence on Wednesday.

Jamaica News

Mechanic pleads guilty to killing Khanice Jackson

Robert Fowler, the man accused of the murder of 20-year-old Portmore resident Khanice Jackson two years ago, pleaded guilty to the charge and is to be sentenced on April 27.
Fowler pleaded guilty i

Jamaica News

15 overall, including ex-soldier, convicted of being Clans gangsters

A female St Thomas pastor and an ex-soldier are among 15 persons, including the leader, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, who have been formally declared members of the notorious Spanish Town, St Catherine-base

Jamaica News

PNP proposes $291,000 gross monthly salary for typical teacher

Argues that educators have many important expenses

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols