Courts Optical to donate 200 pairs of glasses to children in need Loop Jamaica

Courts Optical Jamaica will gift 200 pairs of glasses to children in need. The project, dubbed the Brighter View Initiative, has benefitted more than 900 students over the last four years and serves children between eight to 18 years.

The initiative typically provides testing and prescription lenses free of charge to students who require eye care but cannot afford it.

This year, the scope has expanded to include students attached to children’s homes islandwide.

“Brighter Views is the main CSR initiative for the Courts Optical Brand. Since its launch in 2017, we have been committed to raising awareness around the importance of proper eye care and assisting individuals who may be unable to achieve it. This year we are excited about reopening the islandwide call for applicants in addition to extending that call to assist children who are wards of the state or currently living in children’s homes” explained Geaton Porter, Regional Chain Manager Courts Optical.

Last year, Brighter Views saw over 2,000 applications across digital and traditional means employing an extensive shortlisting process to identify 220 recipients. The selected students spanned primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

“We cannot underestimate the importance of good eye health and its relation to a child’s educational experience. Vision problems exasperate just about every learning challenge. So with this initiative, we are stepping in to help remedy these difficulties,” Palmer added.

Applications for the Courts Optical Brighter Views initiative will close on March 10 and are available online at www.courtsoptical.com/jamaica or in branches.