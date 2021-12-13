COVID-19 booster shots begin Monday | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica will, as of Monday, December 13, offer a booster shot to people 18 years and older who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the booster can be given with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two to six months after the administration of the primary vaccination, or with the Pfizer vaccine six months after the primary vaccination.

Also starting Monday, adults 60 years and older and health care workers will be given a booster dose of the other COVID-19 vaccines.

This development comes in the wake of the ministry’s finalisation of its evaluation and benefit analysis of administering an additional dose of the authorised COVID-19 vaccines to key members of the population.

The ministry said it recommends that a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine be offered six months or more after the completion of the initial doses that may have consisted of either mRNA (Pfizer) or viral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson).

The move is reportedly in line with a Cabinet decision for boosters to be given to key populations at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, increased risk of waning and/or lower protection and who could pose an increased risk of transmission to vulnerable populations. These key populations, the ministry said, are essential for maintaining health system capacity.

People eligible for a booster shot are to visit the nearest vaccination site with their vaccination card and Government-issued ID.

The ministry also reminded the public that an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccines is recommended for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals. This will be an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine already received and should be administered eight weeks after the last dose.

For others, the health and wellness ministry said it will continue to closely monitor the evidence and will make additional recommendations if there is evidence of the need for and benefit of a booster dose, as well as vaccine availability.

With the Omicron variant seen as highly transmissible and in keeping with the ministry’s priority, the public is also urged to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series.

People are encouraged to visit the more than 250 vaccination sites islandwide to receive their first dose, the ministry urged. Those who are past due their second dose are also encouraged to visit a vaccination site to be fully vaccinated, it added.