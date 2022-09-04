COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 79 new cases, 17.4% positivity Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 75 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 17.5 per cent for the one-day period.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March to September this year were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,267.

A 95-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health authorities.

There were 86 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,012.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,180.

Notably, the 17.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 47 are females and 32 are males, with ages ranging from three to 96

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (20), Manchester (15), St Mary (nine), St Catherine (eight), Portland (six), Westmoreland (six), Clarendon (four), St Elizabeth (four), St James (four), Trelawny (one), St Ann (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 42 moderately ill patients, two severely ill patients and six critically ill patients among 1,073 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 124 patients are now hospitalised locally.