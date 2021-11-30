‘COVID-19 is still with us,’ warns medical officer of health | Loop Jamaica

Medical officer of health in Manchester, Dr Nadine Williams, is urging individuals not to become complacent as the COVID-19 cases and deaths decline.

She insisted that people continue to follow the protocols and get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus.

Dr Williams appealed while being interviewed during an immunisation drive at Bishop Gibson High School in Mandeville, Manchester, which was organised by The Jamaica National Group under its ‘Immunise… Save Lives Campaign’, recently.

“We want persons to know that COVID-19 is still with us. Yes, the measures have been relaxed, but we are still having cases; persons are still being hospitalised and dying from COVID-19. We still need to protect ourselves by physical distancing and wearing your masks, and [avoiding] crowded places,” she said.

Addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy, Dr Williams said that some people do not see the need to be vaccinated, while others are afraid of taking the vaccine.

“Persons do not feel the need to get the vaccine as they said the vaccine does not prevent them from contracting COVID-19.

Some persons are afraid because of the conspiracy theories out there that the vaccine is the mark of the beast or they might die or get severe reactions to the vaccine,” she added.

Speaking to the issue of preference for vaccine brands, where some Jamaicans may show a preference for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, Dr Williams revealed that at least for Manchester, the uptake of the Pfizer has seen a slight increase since the Ministry of Health and Wellness made it available to other age groups.

Michael Bent, regional director of the Southern Regional Health Authority, also underscored the importance of people continuing to follow the protocols by wearing their masks, practising physical distancing and getting vaccinated, although curfew restrictions have been relaxed.

“Although we have some relaxation measures, it behoves everybody to take personal responsibility for his/her self. So you still have to follow the protocol, wear your mask, do not exceed the gathering limits, get vaccinated, and stay your six feet distance,” he said, pointing out that when the number of COVID-19 cases increases, it puts a strain on the resources of the hospitals.

He said the Southern Regional Health Authority now has 120 beds and a field hospital available to COVID-19 patients.

Among rural parishes, Manchester has the third-highest incidence of COVID-19 infections since the first case was reported locally in March 2020. It had registered 5,961 cases up to November 29.

The vaccination blitz at Bishop Gibson High school saw 394 people, mainly students and parents, being vaccinated.

The JN Group, through the JN Foundation, will be having another vaccination blitz on Tuesday, November 30 in Plowden district in Manchester in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Three available vaccines will be administered – AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer (for children 12 to 17 years and adults over 50 years). The vaccination blitz began at 9 am and will end at 4 pm.