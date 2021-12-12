COVID-19 likened to world war as St James frontline workers honoured | Loop Jamaica

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) and Montego Bay-based charity, Sarah’s Children, presented $3.3 million in special awards to 31 frontline workers, including staff of the Radiotherapy Department at Cornwall Regional Hospital, during a recent ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

The awardees who were recognised for their valiant service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, included members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers, firefighters of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), doctors, nurses, a hospital orderly and a clinic assistant.

The charity and the MBCCI were assisted through a collaboration with sponsors, including JSW Norinco International, which provided television sets collectively valued at $1 million to all 32 awardees; Sangster International Airport operator, MBJ Airports Limited; private medical facilities Hospiten and I-doc Concierge Wellness Services; Sagicor Life Jamaica, the University College of the Caribbean; and Paris Ruby Gourmet, which provided Christmas cakes to the awardees.

The award recipients were described as war heroes and heroines by guest speaker at the ceremony, Dr Luz Longsworth, a higher education, leadership and management consultant, who likened the pandemic to a world war.

“This fight against COVID-19 is our 21st century war, which in many ways is so much more intense and deadly than World War 2 was. The enemy that frontline workers are fighting is so much more elusive than the ones of the 20th century. Nurses and doctors, protective forces are fighting against an enemy that you cannot see, one who is in every country of the world, one who mutates and changes shape like the cartoon-like transformer to avoid being eliminated by the weapons of science, of vaccines, testing closed borders, social distancing, online learning and sheltering in place,” Longsworth noted.

Like the world wars of the past, she pointed out that the present enemy has taken lives, threatened people’s freedoms, while causing economic decline, increased insecurity and fear.

In comparing the casualties of the pandemic to those of World War 2, Longsworth, a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI) open campus in Barbados, recalled that while more than 50 million people died in the second world war over a period of four years, COVID-19 has within less than two years claimed 5.2 million lives and infected more than 246 million persons.

In making the point that Jamaica, like other countries globally, has been engaged in daily battles with COVID-19 and its effects since March of 2020, she said the persons honoured have been working around the clock to cure the infected, care for those affected, and to keep all Jamaicans safe from the disease, from crime and from other forms of harm.

She lauded the frontline workers for their dedication and sacrifice of time, family life and in many cases, their lives.

In noting that while almost anything done or said remained inadequate to convey the full extent of the gratitude that is due to frontline and other workers, she said the MBCCI and Sarah’s Children award initiative was a good way to show appreciation.

The guest speaker said in many instances customer-facing workers simply required respects and courtesy in their everyday interactions with persons.

“The best way to thank our frontline workers is to take personal responsibility for our own actions and emotions. Refrain from abusing them out of our own frustrations. Follow the protocols that are in place to protect us and them. In short, the best way that we can show gratitude to these amazing men and women is that we become kinder, more compassionate and more understanding of our doctors, nurses, policemen, soldiers and firefighters,” she said.

She noted that while the workers protect Jamaicans in their lines of work, the public also has a duty to protect and care for them in their daily encounters with frontline workers.