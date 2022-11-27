COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 13 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday November 25, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Friday November 18, 2022 to Thursday November 24, 2022.

This is from a total of 568 samples collected from November 16, 2022 to November 24, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 2.3% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29,711.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 20 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4. Currently, there is 1 positive case of COVID -19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule from 9am to 4pm.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs/ SLT

