COVID hospitalisations fall to 97 amid 143 new cases, 6 deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 hospitalisations fell below the 100 mark, with 97 patients being admitted up to Saturday afternoon.

This represents a decrease of three persons when compared to the 100 COVID patients who were admitted in hospital on Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that 143 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Six COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,140.

A 96-year-old man from St Elizabeth is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 21 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,128.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,240.

Notably, the island recorded a 20 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 76 are females and 67 are males, with ages ranging from 49 days to 93 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (44), St Catherine (33), St Ann (21), St Mary (15), St James (12), Westmoreland (seven), St Thomas (three), Portland (three), St Elizabeth (two), Clarendon (two), and Manchester (one).

There are 25 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 1,361 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.