COVID hospitalisations rise to 107 amid 238 new cases, 2 deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 hospitalisations surpassed the 100 mark, with 107 patients being admitted up to Monday afternoon.

This represents an increase of 11 patients when compared to the 96 patients admitted in the hospital on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that 238 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September to October 2021, were also recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,039.

A 72-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, both from St Catherine, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 125 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 86,288.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 135,331.

Notably, the island recorded a 32.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 142 are females, 93 are males, while the sex of three persons are under investigation. The ages of all positive COVID-postive individuals range from four days to 98 years.

The case count was made up of St James (87), Westmoreland (27), St Mary (22), Kingston and St Andrew (20), Clarendon (20), St Catherine (15), St Ann (14), Hanover (14), Trelawny (11), and Manchester (eight).

There are 15 moderately ill patients and three critically ill patients among 3,364 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.