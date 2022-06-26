COVID hospitalisations up amid 164 new cases, six deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 hospitalisations are again up, with 110 patients being admitted to health facilities up to Saturday afternoon.

This represents an increase of 13 COVID patients when compared to the 97 patients who were admitted in hospital on Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that 164 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Six COVID-19 deaths that occurred from January to June, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,119.

An 88-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient has been classified as having been coincidental.

There were 82 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,561.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 142,440.

Notably, the island recorded a 20.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 100 are females and 64 are males, with ages ranging from 56 days to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (58), St Catherine (25), St Elizabeth (18), St Mary (18), Portland (10), Clarendon (seven), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland (six), St Thomas (six), Manchester (five), St Elizabeth (three), and Hanover (one).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients, and four critically ill patients among 1,761 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.