COVID hospitalisations up amid 49 new cases, 2 deaths recorded Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 hospitalisations are again up, with 133 patients being admitted to health facilities up to Monday afternoon.

This represents an increase of 19 COVID patients when compared to the 114 patients who were admitted in hospital on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that 49 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from July to September 2021 were also recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,254.

A 74-year-old man from Portland and an 80-year-old man from St Mary are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 87 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,514.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,763.

Notably, the island recorded a 16.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 26 are males, 23 are males, while the sex of a positive patient is under investigation. The ages of all new COVID-postives ranged from three to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (12), Manchester (seven),

Westmoreland (seven), St James (six), Clarendon (four), Trelawny (three), St Mary (three), St Elizabeth (three), Portland (two) and St Catherine (two).

There are 24 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients, and five critically ill patients among 1,254 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.