COVID-positivity down to 6.5%; 12 new cases, 2 deaths recorded Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Coronavirus
Loop News

49 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate plummeted to single-digit, with a 6.5 per cent rate being recorded on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from October 2021 to January were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,288.

A 71-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both from St Catherine, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 109 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,790.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,921.

Notably, the 6.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, six are females and six are males, with ages ranging from 10 months to 88 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (11), St Elizabeth (one), and St James (one).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, seven severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 838 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 110 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

