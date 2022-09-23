COVID-positivity down to 9.6%; 36 new cases, 3 deaths recorded Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Coronavirus
Loop News

4 minutes ago

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate plummeted to single-digit, with a 9.6 per cent rate being recorded on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 36 new COVID-19

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from February to September this year were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,304.

A 94-year-old woman from St Elizabeth is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 95 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 98,643.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,542.

Notably, the 9.6 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 19 are females and 17 are males, with ages ranging from 12 days to 88 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (15), Westmoreland (five), St Ann (four), Clarendon (three), St Catherine (three), Manchester (two), St James (two), St Mary (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 16 moderately ill patients, two severely ill patients and a critically ill patient among 719 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 76 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.

