COVID-positivity rate declines to 32 per cent amid 253 cases, 3 deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 32 per cent amid 253 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from April 2021 to June 2022, were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,079.

A 91-year-old man from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 105 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,080.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 139,456.

Notably, the 32 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 151 are females and 102 are males, with ages ranging from 81 days to 91 years.

The case count was made up of St James (86), Kingston and St Andrew (58), St Catherine (23), St Ann (16), Portland (14), St Mary (14), Westmoreland (13), Clarendon (eight), Trelawny (eight), Hanover (six), Manchester (five), and St Elizabeth (two).

There are 26 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and two critically ill patient among 2,852 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 123 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.