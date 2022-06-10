COVID-positivity rate decreases to 24.2% amid 235 new cases, one death | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that 235 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24 hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

One COVID-19 death that occurred in June, was also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,080.

A 90-year-old woman from St Thomas is the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 189 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,425.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 139,918.

Notably, the 24.2 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 134 are females and 101 are males, with ages ranging from one day to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (65), St Catherine (52), St James (51), Westmoreland (13), St Ann (13), St Thomas (11), Portland (10), Hanover (six), St Mary (six), Clarendon (four), Trelawny (two), Manchester (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 39 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 2,854 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 141 patients are now hospitalised locally.