COVID-positivity rate down to 13.3% amid 130 cases, 3 deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 13.3 per cent amid 130 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from February 2021 to May 22, were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,059.

A 92-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 104 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 87,157.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 137,396.

Notably, the 13.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 70 are females and 60 are males, with ages ranging from two years to 88 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (62), St James (34), Westmoreland (12), St Catherine (10), Hanover (six), St Ann (three), Manchester (one), Trelawny (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 28 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and two critically ill patient among 4,056 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 129 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.