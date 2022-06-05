‘COWBOYS’ CRASH: 3 men dead from collision; 2 guns bagged by cops | Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police are reporting that three men died from injuries they sustained during a two-vehicle collision along the Sandy Bay main road in the parish shortly after midday on Sunday.

The police also reported that two firearms were recovered from the crashed vehicle in which the three deceased were travelling.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, a grey Nissan Latio motorcar was being driven along the Sandy Bay main road heading towards Lucea when, upon seeing the police along the roadway, the driver spun around and sped away in the direction from which the vehicle was initially coming.

Shortly after, the police were summoned to a crash scene involving the same Nissan Latio, which had collided with a grey Toyota Hiace minibus, which was travelling in the opposite direction with tourists on board.

Members of the fire department had to cut the three men who were pinned inside the Latio, from the vehicle.

Two of the men from the Latio died on the spot, while one was transported to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Two tourists and the driver of the grey minibus were reportedly transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital. Their conditions are not presently known.