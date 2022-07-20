Cows block Florida’s Turnpike after truck fire | Loop Jamaica

Cows block Florida’s Turnpike after truck fire | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
A cattle of cows cordoned off a section of a main road in St Elizabeth all to themselves. (Photo: Kadeem Rodgers)

Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle haulier caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The haulier’s semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike’s outside shoulder, officials said.

He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle haulier was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

