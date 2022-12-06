CPFSA appealing for greater participation in its holiday programmes Loop Jamaica

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is encouraging more persons to participate in its Grant A Wish Programme or Take A Child Home for the Holiday Programme.

The programmes which are hosted during the holiday season encourage people to spread the love and joy of Christmas.

Conceptualised more than 10 years ago, the ‘Take a Child Home for the Holiday’ Programme (TACH) allows persons to host children, ages 13 to 18 years, in residential child-care facilities in their homes during the holiday season; particularly those who do not have families to take them home for the holiday and would otherwise be in a facility.

“In keeping with our mandate, we continue to embark on programmes and initiatives to promote family-based care for children in state care, as the family is seen as the best place for children to thrive holistically. The holiday placement has benefitted thousands of children over the years and means a lot to our children, as many of them look forward to being feted and treated outside of the Residential Child Care Facilities,” said Warren Thompson, Director of Children and Family Programmes at the CPFSA.

Explaining the criteria, he said that persons 25 years and older with a suitable home to accommodate a child or children may qualify for the programme, and are required to submit a completed application form with two references from a Justice of the Peace and two passport-size photographs. A home assessment also forms part of the process.

Giving an update on the status of the placement programme, Thompson said that applications for holiday placements are being facilitated at CPFSA offices across the island.

He is however encouraging more persons to participate in the programmes, so as many children as possible can benefit.

Turning his attention to the agency’s Grant A Wish Programme (GAWP), He noted that children in foster care are the focus of this year’s programme. He said the programme is open to persons living in and outside of Jamaica, who is able to grant the wishes of children in State care, whether in cash or kind.

The usual tangible gifts requested by the children include toys, books, care packages, clothing, gadgets (tablets/cellphones), and other items.

Monetary donations can also be made to the National Commercial Bank’s Duke Street Branch:Account Name, Child Development Agency; Swift Code, JNCBJMKXE; Account number, 061018964.

Supporters of the GAWP programme include Real Decoy, Jamaica Customs, Continental Baking Company Limited, United Way of Jamaica, Chef Alex D Great and others.

For further details on both programmes, persons may contact the CPFSA at the following regional offices:

Kingston and St. Andrew: 876-948-0243/967-1614Manchester: 876-962-2558St. Ann: 876-972-2686St. James: 876-979-3446Public Relations: 876-967-1614Or via email: [email protected]