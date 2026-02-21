Financial Investigations Division secures consent order in civil recovery proceedings linked to lottery-scam activity NWA introduces multi-million-dollar video detection system to ease traffic and improve road safety PM Holness says the next phase of government policy will be focused on violence prevention May Pen to Williamsfield Highway toll plazas projected to add US$10M to TJH’s revenue Caribbean Cement donates $1.3M in textbook support to schools affected by hurricane Melissa Appeal made for donations to support airlift of Westmoreland burn victim to the USA for treatment
CPFSA condemns killing of child in Denham Town

21 February 2026
The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has joined in condemning the killing of 3 year old Jayce Pinnock as well as the wounding of his brother and father in Denham Town, Kingston this morning.

Two other brothers reportedly witnessed the tragic incident.

The CPFSA noted that the senseless act of violence against an innocent child has sent shock waves across the nation.

Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Laurette Adams-Thomas described the incident as a devastating reminder of the growing brutality affecting Jamaica’s children.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas noted that this tragedy follows another devastating incident last week, in which 4 year old Saniyah O’Brien was killed and her father wounded during a gun attack in Manchester.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas said first responders from the CPFSA will be engaging relatives to provide grief counselling and any additional social interventions required to support them through this traumatic period.

The police have listed two persons of interest in connection with the Denham Town attack, identified only as ‘Jubbi’ and ‘Romey’.

The CPFSA is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of ‘Jubbi’ and ‘Romey’ to provide the police with information and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

