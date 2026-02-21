CPFSA condemns killing of child in Denham Town





The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has joined in condemning the killing of 3 year old Jayce Pinnock as well as the wounding of his brother and father in Denham Town, Kingston this morning.

Two other brothers reportedly witnessed the tragic incident.

The CPFSA noted that the senseless act of violence against an innocent child has sent shock waves across the nation.

Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Laurette Adams-Thomas described the incident as a devastating reminder of the growing brutality affecting Jamaica’s children.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas noted that this tragedy follows another devastating incident last week, in which 4 year old Saniyah O’Brien was killed and her father wounded during a gun attack in Manchester.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas said first responders from the CPFSA will be engaging relatives to provide grief counselling and any additional social interventions required to support them through this traumatic period.

The police have listed two persons of interest in connection with the Denham Town attack, identified only as ‘Jubbi’ and ‘Romey’.

The CPFSA is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of ‘Jubbi’ and ‘Romey’ to provide the police with information and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.