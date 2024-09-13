CPL 2024: Hinds’ last-gasp 6 hands Trinbago dramatic win over Barbados

Terrance Hinds hit a six off the penultimate ball to hand Trinbago Knight Riders a thrilling two-wicket win over the previously unbeaten Barbados Royals in the 15th match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Kensington Oval on Friday night.

Chasing 157, the Knight Riders needed 11 runs from the final over and looked in trouble when Akeal Hosein fell for 20 off the third delivery, leaving six runs still required. But after Jason Holder bowled a waist-high full toss, Hinds smashed a six off the free hit to seal victory, finishing unbeaten on 14 from five balls.

The win moved the Knight Riders level with the Royals, with both teams now holding 3-1 records.

Earlier, the Royals posted 156 for seven from their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 59 from skipper Rovman Powell. The Royals struggled against the Knight Riders’ spin attack, with Waqar Salamkheil taking three wickets for just 13 runs, including the crucial dismissal of Quinton de Kock for 39.

The Royals had a disastrous start when opener Rahkeem Cornwall recorded his third consecutive duck, falling on the second ball of the innings. Hosein struck again two balls later, removing Alick Athanaze for a duck.

De Kock and Rivaldo Clarke consolidated before the South African was knocked over by a perfect googly from Waqar Salamkheil, halting the Royals, who soon lost Holder for a duck.

The Royals struggled for boundaries in the middle overs before David Miller (19 off 13 balls) smashed a massive six off Hosein over extra cover in the 13th over. Miller’s cameo ended at the hands of Salamkheil, who finished with a superb three for 13.

Powell had little of the strike before taking over with a slew of sixes, including off seamer Jayden Seales in the last over, to reach his half-century in style.

The Knight Riders, who had strategised to chase amid dewy conditions, similarly had a poor start when Sunil Narine holed out to spinner Maheesh Theekshana on the first ball.

Opener Jason Roy began with a couple of glorious drives before being bamboozled by Theekshana for nine, leaving the contest delicately poised. After a brief rain delay, Shaqkere Parris was dropped on nine by Holder off Theekshana as Nicholas Pooran took control to steady the Knight Riders.

But Pooran’s breezy 23-ball 35 ended with a spectacular double act in the deep when Powell caught the ball before flicking it to Holder just before he went over the boundary.

Parris had support from Keacy Carty as the Knight Riders appeared well on track, needing 51 off 36 balls. The reintroduction of Theekshana in the 15th over did the trick, as he lured Parris into a false shot, triggering a collapse from the Knight Riders. Parris made 35 from 40 balls.

With the match set for a tense finish, Hinds’ late heroics silenced the home crowd and secured the Knight Riders’ win.

Final scores:Barbados Royals 156-7 (20/20); Trinbago Knight Riders 159-8 (19.5/20 overs).

Saturday’s schedule:6:00 pm – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval, Barbados.