CPL to launch new T10 tournament ‘The 6ixty’ in August | Loop Jamaica

Organisers of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will launch a T10 tournament named ‘The 6ixty.’

The tournament will be held immediately before the 10th season of the CPL and will feature matches between all six men’s franchises and three women’s teams.

The inaugural season will take place from August 24 to 28 in St Kitts & Nevis at one of world cricket’s fastest scoring grounds – Warner Park. Future expansion plans of the 6IXTY include the potential of multiple events at different locations around the Caribbean and beyond.

While it will be predominantly a T10 tournament, there will be some unique features.

(a) Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out

(b) Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9

(c) There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls

(d) The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

(e) If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls .

(f) The 6IXTY is a joint venture between Cricket West Indies and the Caribbean Premier League with the two organisations working closely together to create another world-class event.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for both CPL and Cricket West Indies as we create a tournament that will see cricket fans brought closer to the game,” said CPL CEO Pete Russell. “There will be world-class men’s and women’s cricketers taking part in a fantastic event for the Caribbean and this combined with cutting-edge innovations, signals a great moment for all fans of West Indian cricket.”

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: “THE 6IXTY has come about because of a close collaboration between CPL and CWI which is the way forward. I am really excited about the innovation, excitement, and entertainment that it is going to bring to the fans.”

Chris Gayle will act as an ambassador for the 6ixty and West Indies players will be available after their One-Day International series against New Zealand, which finishes on August 21.