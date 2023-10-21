CPSL unveils RUSH brand: Pioneering sports and entertainment content Loop Jamaica

Caribbean Premier Sports Limited (CPSL), a media company established in 2019 by telecommunications giants Digicel and Flow, has officially unveiled its RUSH brand.

The company, which disseminates sports and general entertainment content across the Caribbean, operates channels under the RUSH Sports and RUSH Prime brands, available on both television and digital platforms.

CPSL’s initial mandate in 2019 was to manage the broadcast rights for the English Premier League in the Caribbean, a mission it executed successfully on its sports channel, Rush, from the 2019-2020 to the 2021-2022 season.

Michael Look Tong, general manager of Caribbean Premier Sports Limited, speaking at its official launch of the RUSH brand.

CPSL’s scope has since broadened, as emphasized by CPSL’s general manager, Michael Look Tong, during the RUSH brand launch on October 11 at the Clubhouse Brewery at the Constant Spring Golf Club in St Andrew. Senior executives and representatives from Sportsmax, Digicel, Trend Media, and Flow were present at the event.

“The mandate of the company was significantly expanded in 2022 to create a media entity that would leverage the scale of its joint venture partners and develop content services that would be made available to the Caribbean through a multitude of means,” stated Tong. “CPSL negotiates, acquires, distributes and sub-licenses content that runs the gambit of premium sports as well as general entertainment,” Tong further stated. “We produce our own content services channels of which we have three in the market at this time – one rebranded in January and two more channels that we have launched this year.”

Apart from RUSH Sports (formerly RUSH), the other channels poised to fulfill the company’s extended mandate are Rush Sports 2 and Rush Prime.

“At RUSH Sports, we align ourselves with global premium sports properties that people want. We currently operate two 24/7 sports channels that provide premium sports to the Caribbean,” Tong noted.

RUSH Sports currently features five out of the top 10 global sports properties based on 2022 revenues.

“We continue to seek out and acquire the premium and most loved sports properties that are out there. We will be at the table for all the major global sporting events like the World Cup in 2026, the Olympics in 2028, and others. We will work with all partners – free-to-air television, pay TV operators, OTT, and streaming providers to magnify our assets and bring as much value as possible to the Caribbean,” added Tong.

Some of RUSH Sports’ signature properties include the Indian Premier League (IPL), West Indies cricket, English Cricket Board, UEFA Champions League, NFL, and the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The channel has also recently added UEFA national team competitions, including Euro Qualifiers, EUROS 2024 Germany, and UEFA Nations League.

RUSH Prime, a 24/7 general entertainment channel launched in July, offers a diverse range of programming from leading media brands.

“CBS is one of our key partners which I’m sure is not unfamiliar to any of you. Our CBS portfolio includes such staples as 60 Minutes, The Talk, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Survivor, NCIS, CSI, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS Evening News and more,” Tong stated. “We are the only media partner of the WWE in the Caribbean where Rush Prime is home of all WWE weekly LIVE shows that include RAW, NXT, and Smackdown.”

RUSH Prime also broadcasts monthly premium live events of the WWE, such as WrestleMania, Summer Slam, and Money. The channel offers popular game shows, including Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy.

“As of today, all of our linear channels are already available to 80% of all pay TV households in the Caribbean, which not only includes the Flow and Digicel platforms but also on other operators around the region with more coming on board,” Tong remarked. “On digital, the channels are on our partner platforms which are the Sportsmax App and the Flow Sports App. These apps collectively represent the largest monthly active users of any indigenous entertainment apps in the English-speaking Caribbean on a combined basis. As you see there is really no difficulty in accessing our RUSH services whether you are at home or on the go.”

Trend Media serves as the official advertising sales agent for the RUSH properties. Andrea Whittick, head of sales at Trend Media, expressed her entity’s enthusiasm for this collaboration.

“Our team at Trend Media is committed to delivering our client’s messages to their target audience wherever they may be,” Whittick affirmed.

Trend Media’s partnership with CPSL ensures that businesses can easily advertise on the channels and connect with diverse Caribbean audiences.

Trend Media encourages businesses seeking strategic ad placement to consider the dynamic opportunities offered by Rush Prime and Rush Sports.

“Rush Prime provides a prime-time slot perfect for game shows, talk shows, reality TV, and movie enthusiasts, offering a platform to connect with a captive audience. Rush Sports and Rush Sports 2 are the ultimate choices for businesses aiming to target sports enthusiasts, offering an amplified sports content experience. Don’t miss the chance to showcase your brand to this engaged and passionate viewership,” Trend Media stated.

Nicholas Matthews, CEO of SportsMax, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership between Sportsmax and CPSL, stating “This is destination TV. You have content that is compelling, content that everyone will be seeking time to go and watch. It’s a huge deal. Sportsmax will curate RUSH Prime, we bring it together and we ensure that you get it on your TV anywhere you are throughout the Caribbean.”