Crab Circle public health imposters slapped with charges Loop Jamaica

Crab Circle public health imposters slapped with charges
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Crab Circle public health imposters slapped with charges

6 hrs ago

Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston (File photo)

The three men who last month impersonated public health inspectors and documented the “social experiment”, including their furore at the reopening ceremony for Crab Circle in Kingston, have been charged.

The police are reporting that the three were arrested and charged for offences related to the impersonation of public health officers and related conspiracy charges.

The arrests pertain to the incident that occurred in November at Heroes Circle in Kingston, the police disclosed.

A snippet of the video shared to YouTube by the man posing as a public health inspector. (Video: YouTube via Almighty Nation)

Charged are:

23-year-old Orain Harris, a content creator of May Pen, Clarendon, and Greenwood, St James;23-year-old Ayden Smart, a content creator of Bushy Park Housing Scheme, Clarendon and Greenwood, St James; and32-year-old Kazrae Gray, a television producer of Greenwood, St James.

Harris, Smart and Gray were charged with breach of the Profession’s Supplementary to Medicine Act and conspiracy at common law to breaches of the Profession’s Supplementary to Medicine Act.

The men where charged three weeks after the incident was reported to the police.

In November 2023, during the reopening of Crab Circle at Heroes Circle, which was previously closed by the Ministry of Health for unsanitary practices, the accused presented themselves as public health officers to the attendees.

Harris, Smart and Gray, who the police said were mimicking the attire of public health inspectors, presented fraudulent identification cards. Gray addressed the audience, falsely representing himself as a health inspector.

The actions of the accused were recorded and uploaded on social media, which subsequently led to their arrest and charge, the police said.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said it takes such acts of impersonation and the breach of public trust very seriously.Their court dates are being finalised.

