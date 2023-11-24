Crab Circle vendors to carry out ‘daily care’ of new restroom – mayor Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Crab Circle vendors to carry out ‘daily care’ of new restroom – mayor Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NBA: Magic beat Celtics in In-Season Tournament for 6th straight win

Mona High and Hydel High advance to Manning Cup final

Stunt rider dies in motorbike crash hours before his birthday bash

Haaland could play against Liverpool on Saturday despite injury scare

Friday’s trading sees One Great Studio leading in volumes

Key Insurance’s profits surge past 50% in nine months

Labour Ministry warns of overseas employment scams

‘Don’t let it happen again,’ McKenzie warns Crab Circle vendors

Sagicor Investments supports community-based fish sanctuary in St Ann

Sinclair’s heroics secure West Indies ‘A’ one-wicket win vs SA

Saturday Nov 25

19°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

29 minutes ago

Crab Circle Opening – Made With Clipchamp

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams says activities at Crab Circle, a popular food spot at Heroes Circle in Kingston, will be monitored to esnure that best practices are being followed as vendors provide their services to the public.

The food spot, known for crab, soup and corn, was shuttered a few weeks ago after a vendor was captured on video cleaning up herself in the area of her stall. The video went viral and sparked public outrage.

Related Article

Crab Circle reopened on Thursday after vendors underwent training and certification, and bathroom facilities added at the location.

In an interview with Loop News, Williams explained how the upgraded facility will be maintained. Watch as he gives a rundown of the way forward.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Crab Circle vendors to carry out ‘daily care’ of new restroom – mayor

Carnival

Xodus Remedy to ‘Illuminate’ National Stadium on Saturday

Sport

NBA: Magic beat Celtics in In-Season Tournament for 6th straight win

More From

Sport

Reggae Boyz come from behind late to qualify for 2024 Copa América

Mexico beat Honduras 4-2 on penalty kicks to also qualify for the Copa América

Sport

See also

Mona High and Hydel High advance to Manning Cup final

The finalists of the rural area daCosta Cup football competition will be decided on Saturday

Lifestyle

Beenie Man says happy birthday to girlfriend on 3rd anniversary

… entertainer says he is very happy

Jamaica News

Labour Ministry warns of overseas employment scams

In a stance against fraudulent overseas employment schemes on social media, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has issued a stern warning to members of the public.
The ministry is deeply co

Sport

Guardiola faces fresh questions into Man City’s financial wrongdoing

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With Manchester City facing accusations they committed more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules, Pep Guardiola remains steadfast in his belief that team is n

Jamaica News

DCS responds to letter from Ninjaman about prisoner rehabilitation

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has responded to a letter from incarcerated dancehall deejay, Desmond ‘Ninjaman’ Ballentine to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, National Security Minister,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols