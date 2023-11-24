Crab Circle vendors to carry out ‘daily care’ of new restroom – mayor Loop Jamaica

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams says activities at Crab Circle, a popular food spot at Heroes Circle in Kingston, will be monitored to esnure that best practices are being followed as vendors provide their services to the public.

The food spot, known for crab, soup and corn, was shuttered a few weeks ago after a vendor was captured on video cleaning up herself in the area of her stall. The video went viral and sparked public outrage.

Crab Circle reopened on Thursday after vendors underwent training and certification, and bathroom facilities added at the location.

In an interview with Loop News, Williams explained how the upgraded facility will be maintained. Watch as he gives a rundown of the way forward.