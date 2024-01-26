‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

An ice-cream vendor was killed during an armed robbery at his home in Elim, St Elizabeth on Thursday night.

The deceased is 51-year-old Clive Williams, popularly known as ‘Creamy’, who was also a farmer in the community.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, Williams was at home when two armed men kicked in the backdoor to the house and demanded money.

Despite complying with the demand for money and pleading for his life, Williams was shot multiple times by the robbers before they fled the scene.

The police were alerted and Williams’ lifeless body was found with gunshot wounds.

The St Elizabeth police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.