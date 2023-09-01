Create with Aunty Ama Camp celebrates first staging success Loop Jamaica

In a resounding triumph of inclusive education and unwavering dedication, the inaugural Create With Aunty Ama summer camp has concluded its first year, leaving behind heart-warming stories and a call for diversified educational experiences for youth.

Running from July 3 to August 11, 2023, this camp not only ignited sparks of creativity but also sparked a fervent advocacy for inclusive education.

Jamaica’s last national census in 2011 reported a disability prevalence of 3.3 per cent among individuals aged 5 and older. This sobering fact is underscored by global research indicating that a staggering 20 per cent of people will require special education intervention at some point in their lives.

Kamesha Reynolds, an educator with over 17 years of experience closely supporting students with intellectual disabilities, has embarked on a transformative journey to attain a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Mico University College in Kingston.

Her unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive environment resonates profoundly with the camp’s mission, marking a pivotal stride toward a more inclusive educational landscape.

“Becoming certified in Special Education not only enhances my skills but also ensures that every student, regardless of their abilities, receives the education they deserve. It’s about fostering an environment of understanding and acceptance,” she emphasised.

Amashika Lorne, the Principal Director of Amashika & Associates Limited and the camp’s director underscored the critical need for dedicated special education practitioners within the education system.

“The education system urgently requires the expertise of special education practitioners. The resounding success of our summer camp demonstrates that when students are enveloped in a secure and supportive environment, the true magic of education unfolds. Our unyielding dedication, meticulous planning, and flawless collaboration have unequivocally delivered a transformative experience for all participants,” she said.

From daily reading sessions, and engaging workshops, to enriching field trips, every moment of the six-week camp was meticulously designed to kindle a love for learning, ignite creativity, and instil a profound sense of belonging for all participants aged four to 12 years old.

Furthermore, the camp took a proactive approach during the registration phase, conducting thorough inquiries into students’ potential learning disabilities or their position on the autism spectrum.

Lorne emphasised that this stance is pivotal for early intervention, breaking down stigmatisation and discrimination, and supporting parents to acknowledge and embrace their child’s unique requirements for holistic development.