Crime down by 15 per cent in Portland, but…

While the parish of Portland continues to record a steady decline in serious crimes, incidents of aggravated assault there are still posing a challenge to law enforcers.

Acting Head of the Portland police, Deputy Superintendent Velonique Campbell, provided the update to Prime Minister Andrew Holness during the latter’s trip to the parish for the ground breaking of the Boundbrook Urban Centre on Thursday.

“Overall, crime in the parish has reduced. We are now experiencing a 15 per cent reduction,” Campbell told Holness.

In response, the prime minister said: “Excellent”.

But in relation to aggravated assaults which include interpersonal conflicts that turn violent, Campbell said 10 incidents have been recorded so far this year, compared to three such cases last year.

“Only one category of crime at this time we are having some challenges with, which is aggravated assault,” she reported.

“I am happy to report also, sir, that nine of those incidents (aggravated assaults) have been cleared… So that is (a) 90 per cent (clear-up rate),” Campbell indicated.