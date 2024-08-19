Crime down by 15 per cent in Portland, but…

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Crime down by 15 per cent in Portland, but…
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

How Come? JPS seeks to explain shocking spike in ‘light’ bills

72-y-o among 5 men booked re US$75-m coke bust in upper St Andrew

Chang assures that prisoners are being monitored amid fears that…

Vardy scores on EPL return as Leicester holds Tottenham to 1-1 draw

One ‘loose’ cartridge reportedly led to much more in bedroom

British tech magnate among 6 missing as yacht sinks off Sicily

Crime down by 15 per cent in Portland, but…

CFF profit down on full tax rate transition

Mother-daughter dreams come true for SVL Golden Ticket winner in Paris

New moon, blue moon on the horizon, what does it mean?

Monday Aug 19

26°C
Jamaica News

Concerns about number of cases of aggravated assault in parish

Loop News

6 hrs ago

File photo

While the parish of Portland continues to record a steady decline in serious crimes, incidents of aggravated assault there are still posing a challenge to law enforcers.

Acting Head of the Portland police, Deputy Superintendent Velonique Campbell, provided the update to Prime Minister Andrew Holness during the latter’s trip to the parish for the ground breaking of the Boundbrook Urban Centre on Thursday.

“Overall, crime in the parish has reduced. We are now experiencing a 15 per cent reduction,” Campbell told Holness.

In response, the prime minister said: “Excellent”.

But in relation to aggravated assaults which include interpersonal conflicts that turn violent, Campbell said 10 incidents have been recorded so far this year, compared to three such cases last year.

“Only one category of crime at this time we are having some challenges with, which is aggravated assault,” she reported.

“I am happy to report also, sir, that nine of those incidents (aggravated assaults) have been cleared… So that is (a) 90 per cent (clear-up rate),” Campbell indicated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

How Come? JPS seeks to explain shocking spike in ‘light’ bills

Jamaica News

72-y-o among 5 men booked re US$75-m coke bust in upper St Andrew

Jamaica News

Chang assures that prisoners are being monitored amid fears that…

More From

Jamaica News

Hanover gardener dies from bizarre early-morning crash

A Hanover gardener who was standing behind a Land Rover motor vehicle that he parked along a roadway in the parish early on Saturday morning, died after being hit by a motorcar that ran into the back

Sport

See also

Video: Meet Donald Smith – The Jamaican voice at the Paris Olympics

The recently concluded Paris Olympics saw a familiar voice from Jamaica grace the Stade de France as Donald Smith joined the commentary team, adding a touch of Caribbean flair to the event. Smith, wel

Jamaica News

Janielle Hay rides the wave to Europe with prestigious scholarship

Jamaican Janielle Hay was selected for this year’s European Union’s Erasmus Mundus Scholarship.
The other scholar is Amilcar Figueroa from Belize.
The scholars will pursue joint two-year Master

Jamaica News

Patmore wants to face Dalrymple-Philibert in next general election

Says he wants to give her a ‘beaten’ at the polls

Lifestyle

New moon, blue moon on the horizon, what does it mean?

Tonight, the night sky offers a rare and enchanting spectacle — a Blue Full Moon.
This celestial event, steeped in both science and mysticism, is more than just a beautiful sight; it’s a moment tha

Jamaica News

Government drafts plans for new, modern prison, but…

Holness cites budgetary constraints and ‘political attention’ as seeming reasons for delay

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols