Crime flare-up in Nannyville; Curfew imposed in area Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Nannyville, in the St Andrew Central Division. The curfew began at 8:00 am, on Sunday, January 28, and will remain in effect until 8:00 am, Tuesday, January 30.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

South: along Nanny Boulevard from Mountain View Avenue West: along Statue Road from Nanny Boulevard North: along Statue Road from Mountain View Avenue East: along Mountain View Avenue from Nanny Boulevard to Statue Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

