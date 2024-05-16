‘Crime’ gunned down in front of witnesses in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in Trelawny are probing the murder of a man who was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in Coopers Pen in the parish on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Durant Burke, otherwise called ‘Crime’, of Hague district, Trelawny.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, the police’s information arm, about 11:49 pm, Burke was sitting among a group of people when they were approached by a lone gunman who opened fire at him before escaping in a black Toyota Voxy motor vehicle.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Burke was seen with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.