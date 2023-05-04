Crime problems in sections of Portmore, curfew imposed Loop Jamaica

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in the Braeton Meadows and Reids Pen communities, in Portmore, St. Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, May 3 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm., on Friday, May 5.

The boundaries of the Braeton Meadows curfew are North along McPherson Drive from the intersection with Oleander Drive to an imaginary line running parallel to the gully between Breaton Meadows and 6 East approximately 146 metres.

East along the gully that runs parallel to East Mid Street from Oleander Drive to the gully between Braeton Meadows and 6 East approximately 153 metres.

South along an imaginary line running parallel to the gully between Braeton Meadows and 6 East approximately 126 metres

West along Oleander Drive from the intersection with McPherson Drive to the gully running parallel to 6 East Mid Street approximately 133 metres

The boundaries of the Reids Pen curfew are North along an unnamed road from the intersection with Oleander Drive running westerly to theintersection with Hibiscus Drive approximately 173 metres

East along an imaginary line from the intersection of McPherson Drive and Oleander Drive running westerly to Hibiscus Drive approximately 152 metres

South along an imaginary line running north-south parallel to Oleander Drive from the intersection with the unnamed road to the intersection with McPherson Drive approximately 422 metres.

West along Hibiscus Drive from the intersection with the unnamed road to the southern boundary approximately 432 metres

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.