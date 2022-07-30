‘Criminals’ block citizens attempts to spruce up for Emancipendence? Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Artwork by citizens defaced

Loop News

47 minutes ago

Walls With ‘Emancipendence’ artwork defaced

Residents in a St Catherine community are fuming after spending hours to spruce up their community for the Emancipendence celebration only to wake up to find the artwork defaced.

The act has left residents expressing disappointment and shock as to the length unscrupulous persons have gone to break down their efforts.

A video of the work was posted on social media and it has since triggered a widespread discussion among Jamaicans.

“So many complaints about Jamaica 60 and who not feeling the vibes ect yet we have Jamaicans who do things like this! ppl should be ashamed of this!, said one social media user.

