Criminals linked to sexual abuse, rapes under pressure in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland Division has reported a 77 per cent clear-up rate for reported cases of rape.

Of the 19 cases brought to their attention, 15 have been cleared, with the accused individuals arrested and currently facing charges before the courts.

In the remaining three cases, the suspects have been identified but are yet to be apprehended.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dale Reid, the Crime Officer for the Division, attributes this increased clear-up rate to the growing confidence that residents have in the police’s ability to investigate and resolve these serious crimes.

“The dedication and professionalism displayed by our officers have fostered a level of trust within the community. This trust is crucial in encouraging victims to come forward, knowing that their cases will be handled with the utmost diligence and sensitivity,” said DSP Reid.

He further commended the efforts of the police team, stating, “I want to commend our officers for their relentless pursuit of justice.

Their hard work and commitment have made a significantimpact on the safety and security of our community. We urge more individuals to come forward and report these crimes.

Your courage helps us in our mission to make Westmoreland a safer place for everyone.”

Despite a slight increase in the number of reported cases, DSP Reid emphasizes that this rise is indicative of the confidence citizens have in the Police Force.

“The increase in reported cases should not be seen as a spike in crime, but rather as a reflection of the trust that the communityplaces in our ability to address these issues.

More victims are finding the courage to come forward, which is a positive step towards eradicating this heinous crime.”

To would-be offenders, DSP Reid had a strong message: “We will not tolerate any form of sexual violence in our community.

The Westmoreland Police Division is committed to pursuing justice with unwavering determination. If you commit these crimes, we will find you, arrest you, and ensure that you face the full extent of the law.”

The Police Force continues to encourage community cooperation in reporting crimes and providing information that can aid in the swift resolution of cases.

The combined efforts of the police and the community are essential in creating a safe and secure environment for all residents.

This significant achievement in the Westmoreland Division highlights the importance of community trust and collaboration in the fight against crime.

“The police porce remains dedicated to maintaining this momentum and enhancing the safety and well-being of all citizens,” the high command said in a release.