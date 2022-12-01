Croatia advance at World Cup as 0-0 draw eliminates Belgium Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Croatia advance at World Cup as 0-0 draw eliminates Belgium Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Croatia advance at World Cup as 0-0 draw eliminates Belgium

Thanksgiving service underway for Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend

Krispy Kreme is coming to Kingston in 2023

Brazil coach sends message of support to Pel? from World Cup

Brazil to decide on Neymar after Cameroon game at World Cup

Inspectors resume test driving of vehicles at depots today

Labuschagne and Smith hit 200s in Perth against West Indies

Abused persons urged to seek help from the victim services division

Black Panther star Letitia Wright ‘pull up’ on Koffee in Peru

PAHO: 2.5m people live with HIV in Latin America and the Caribbean

Thursday Dec 01

29?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

27 minutes ago

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne, right, and Croatia’s Josip Juranovic, left, fight for the ball during their World Cup Group F football match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday after a 0-0 draw against Belgium, whose group-stage exit will likely usher in the breakup of their talented but underachieving generation of players.

The eastern European nation has reached at least the semifinals on each of the two times it has reached the knockout stage.

Belgium were eliminated after scoring one goal in three games and failed to live up to their status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favourites.

Needing a win to be sure of advancing, Belgium produced their best performance of the World Cup and wasted two clear chances that fell to Romelu Lukaku. The halftime substitute struck a shot against the post and failed to control a ball that bounced off his chest.

What has long been called Belgium’s “Golden Generation” — now featuring six players with more than 100 appearances — is set to split up with a World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018 as its peak.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Mavado returning to New York for birthday show

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Croatia advance at World Cup as 0-0 draw eliminates Belgium

Jamaica News

Thanksgiving service underway for Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend

More From

Jamaica News

Bus driver attacks babymother after finding man in child’s bed

A bus driver, who allegedly injured his child’s mother in a fight after going to her house and seeing a grown man lying in his seven-year-old daughter’s bed, is to go to dispute resolution.
The 36-

Jamaica News

See also

Young firefighter dies after being mowed down while on duty

McKenzie mourns the tragedy, including the circumstances behind it

Business

$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location

The fast-food options for Manchester residents have been enhanced with the official opening of the parish’s first Wendy’s restaurant, located at the Sovereign Centre Mandeville.
The newest location

Jamaica News

Police ask for help to find missing child

The police have activated a High Alert for 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.
She is of dark complexi

Jamaica News

US citizen killed in botched St Ann robbery

The police are probing the slaying of a US citizen who was fatally shot by gunmen during a botched robbery in Shaw Park, St Ann, on Monday.
Dead is 53-year-old Phillip Bradley Crain, a re

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.
The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols