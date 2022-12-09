Croatia beat Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals Loop Jamaica

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
Brazil’s Marquinhos is dejected after failing to score from the penalty spot as Croatia’s players celebrate winning the World Cup quarterfinal football match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo).

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pel? as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

