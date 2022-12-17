Croatia edge Morocco 2-1 in third-place playoff

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

Photographers take pictures of the cheering Croatian players on the pitch after the World Cup third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. (AP PHOTO) –

CROATIA EDGED Morocco 2-1 on Saturday in the third-place playoff, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, at the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar.

The Croats, who were the runners-up in the 2018 edition in Russia, took the lead after seven minutes, following a well-executed set-piece.

A freekick was sent towards Ivan Perisic who headed the ball to the path of centre-back Josko Gvardiol who, in turn, dived in to head past Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Two minutes later, Morocco equalised, also from a freekick, when a cross came off the head of Lovro Majer and defender Achraf Dari headed beyond the reach of Croatia goalie Dominik Livakovic.

Croatia got the winner in the 42nd minute, when Mislav Orsic placed a right-footed shot past Bounou and into the back of the net, via the post.

The World Cup will conclude on Sunday with the final between defending champs France and Argentina, from 11 am (TT time).

NewsAmericasNow.com