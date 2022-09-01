Cross Roads tax office temporarily closed Loop Jamaica

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that the Cross Roads Tax Office located in Kingston, will remain closed for business from Wednesday, August 31 to Friday, September 2.

During this time, persons are being advised to visit either the Kingston or St. Andrew Revenue Service Centers, located in Downtown Kingston and Constant Spring respectively, to conduct their usual transactions.

The closure is necessary as the Tax Authority continues to take the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of its staff and customers, by investigating and correcting a problem stemming from a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit impacting the location. During the period of the closure, staff from the Cross Roads Tax Office have been redeployed to bolster the operations of the alternative offices, to ensure operations there are as smooth as possible. The Cross Roads location is expected to reopen on Monday, September 5, 2022, when persons can conduct their usual transactions.

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing, property tax querying and payment.

Tax Administration Jamaica wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused, as it takes the necessary precautions to ensure a safe environment for its team members and clients.

For further information, persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

