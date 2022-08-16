Crystal Palace player gets death threats after N??ez ejected Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Crystal Palace player gets death threats after N??ez ejected Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Poll: How will you minimise back-to-school expenses this year?

Crystal Palace player gets death threats after N??ez ejected

Another Central Kingston house gutted by fire

Russell, Narine Join Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for UAE’s T20 league

Cop charged after daughter’s death bearing torment of losing her

Charged: Deliveryman accused of throwing away gun on seeing cops

FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

GraceKennedy not impacted by Capri-Sun recall

Sagicor now holds client portfolio of Alliance Investment

Northbound carriageway, Howard Cooke Bridge, St James to close-NWA

Tuesday Aug 16

30?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, top, heads the ball past Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen during their English Premier League football match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen says he received death threats and an avalanche of abuse online after Liverpool’s Darwin N??ez was ejected for headbutting him in a Premier League game on Monday night.

Andersen took to Instagram to share what he said was a sample of hundreds of abusive messages he has received since the 1-1 draw at Anfield.

“Got maybe 300-400 of these messages last night,” the Dane posted Tuesday to his Instagram story, which called on the league and Instagram to take action.

Media reports said Andersen has also spoken to the police.

Some of the screenshots called for the Palace player’s death, and many were full of expletives. Some messages threatened not just Andersen but his family as well.

A Premier League spokesperson confirmed the governing body had been in touch with Palace to offer help, Britain’s Press Association said.

The British parliament had been set to discuss new legislation in July that would have forced tech companies to take stronger measures to tackle abuse and hate on their platforms, but the bill was postponed until a new leader of the ruling Conservative party is chosen.

N??ez was making his first competitive start for Liverpool. The club’s big offseason signing lost his temper after jostling with Andersen off the ball and thrust his head into the face of the defender. He was sent off in the 57th minute. Andersen got a yellow card in the same incident.

N??ez is facing a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

August 15, 2022 11:26 PM

Sport

August 6, 2022 02:40 PM

Sport

August 13, 2022 06:10 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Poll: How will you minimise back-to-school expenses this year?

Sport

Crystal Palace player gets death threats after N??ez ejected

Jamaica News

Another Central Kingston house gutted by fire

See also

More From

Entertainment

Dalton Harris reveals he has a daughter

The X Factor 2018 winner Dalton Harris had social media buzzing over the weekend when he shared a photo of himself in ripped jeans and a shirt exposing his midriff and rock hard abs.
Besides t

Jamaica News

‘Gunman’ held minutes after attack on taxi driver, stealing car

Firearm also seized

Jamaica News

Dad contacts US Embassy for help after son shot by Ja security forces

Representatives of the US Embassy in Kingston have stepped in to assist Howard Johnson, a US citizen whose 15-year-old son was shot by a member of the security forces during a joint police-militar

Sport

JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Champio

Jamaica News

Jaws Bridge tragedy: Search in the US continues for missing Jamaican

Bulgin brothers were in country as part of work-and-travel summer programme

Jamaica News

Jamaican drowns, brother missing after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in US

A Jamaican man, Tavaris Bulgin, of Palmers Cross, Clarendon, drowned and his brother, Tavaughn, is missing and feared dead after a late-night jump off a popular bridge in Martha’s Viney

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols