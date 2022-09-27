Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

NWC gets seven trucks valued at $92.6m for fleet

Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only

USA World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil attempt in St Catherine

Cornwall’s dominant 91 leads Barbados Royal to CPL final

Loop Lens: Gotta Keep walking!

Tuesday Sep 27

25?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

Mercedes Valdez holds her dog Kira as she waits for transportation after losing her home to Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms Tuesday when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane.

Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work is being done to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Power was initially knocked out in Cuba’s western provinces, but subsequently the entire grid collapsed.

Ian made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday on the island’s west coast. It devastated Pinar del R?o province, where much of the tobacco used to make Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and felled trees. Authorities are still assessing the damage, although no victims have been reported so far.

Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most important tobacco farms in La Robaina.

“It was apocalyptic, a real disaster,” Hirochi Robaina, owner of the farm that bears his name and that his grandfather made known internationally, posted on social media. He published photos showing farm buildings in rubble, overturned carts and wood scattered everywhere.

State media reported that Cuban President Miguel D?az-Canel has visited the region hit hardest by the hurricane.

BY ANDREA RODR?GUEZ

Associated Press

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0

Caribbean News

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

More From

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

See also

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Jamaica News

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

Business

Michael Lee-Chin’s AIC Barbados sells CVM-TV

AIC Barbados Limited has announced the completion of the sale of CVM Television Limited (CVM-TV) to VertiCast Media Group.
CVM-TV is one of two 24-hour free-to-air broadcasters in Jamaica providin

Business

NCB celebrates long-serving deaf employees

“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial

Jamaica News

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil attempt in St Catherine

Reports are that 5 men tried to break into shop, fired at cops

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols