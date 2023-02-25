CUC warns customers of fake email that is being circulated Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) informed the public via their social media page that it has been brought to their attention that a message is circulating that purports to be sent by CUC to CUC Customers stating, “Please Settle Your Account Balance.”

CUC said this is a Phishing email and was NOT sent by CUC.

If you receive the Phishing email, CUC informs the public that you should not respond to the email or open the link provided. Instead, the email should be deleted on receipt.

CUC asks that you remain vigilant as they have seen an increase in these phishing attempts.

If you have any questions or concerns, please get in touch with CUC’s Customer Service Department at 949-5200.

More about Phishing

According to phishing.org, phishing is a cybercrime in which a target or targets are contacted by email, telephone, or text message by someone posing as a legitimate institution to lure individuals into providing sensitive data such as personally identifiable information, banking, and credit card details, and passwords.

The information is then used to access important accounts and can result in identity theft and financial loss.

NewsAmericasNow.com