Cumuto man among 7 killed on Carnival Saturday

SEVEN people were murdered on Carnival Saturday including a man who was beaten to death near a police station and a man who was found shot to death in Wallerfield.

The seven killings took the murder toll to 92 for the year.

Junior Cox, 35, who police said was one of several people involved in a fracas hours before his body was found, was beaten to death in Cumuto. Around 10.25 am officers responded to a report of a body lying on the roadway at Cumuto Main Road. They found Cox, a labourer, of Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto with multiple injuries and took him to the Arima Health Facility where he was declared dead an hour later.

Police said around 4 am Cox and others were in a fight along the Cumuto Main Road where several people were injured.

Then at 4 pm on Saturday, the body of a man was found at the side of the road at Windsor Road, Wallerfield with gunshot wounds and the victim remains unidentified.

On Saturday night Owin Danzell, 47, of Cocoyea Village San Fernando and Terrence Rawlins, 43, of Mc Norton Trace, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre were both killed while at a bar in Princes Town.

Police reported that at about 8.45 pm Danzell, Rawlins, and a lance corporal with the Defence Force, were liming at the front of the bar when a car pulled up and two gunmen came out shooting.

Danzell and Rawlins were shot dead and the shooters escaped in the waiting car.

The other two killings took place early Carnival Saturday, which saw a UK national being shot in the calf during the attack on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at Alfredo Street at about 4.25 am and found the bodies of Atiba Rodriguez, 37, and Jessie James, both of Romain Lands, Morvant. Rodriguez worked as a mason with the Works and Transport Ministry.

Tessa French, a 37-year-old United Kingdom national, was shot in her right calf during the gun attack. She was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she remains warded.

For the same period last year there were 84 murders and 47 the previous year.

On Thursday, during a police briefing Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher assured the public of a safe Carnival with hundreds of officers being assigned to patrol the streets.

Following the double killing on Alfredo Street, Harewood-Christopher issued a media statement in which she emphasised that her officers were “working extremely hard” to prevent what took place.

“The police will continue to be out there using all our resources and intelligence and working tirelessly and relentlessly to prevent these situations. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, unless citizens and visitors comply with the law, exercise restraint, and cooperate with the police in treating with lawlessness, the possibility of these incidents occurring will continue to be our challenge.”

She assured the public that the police had a very effective operational plan that would allow them to persevere in their efforts while they continue to be proactive and diligent in their duties.

In two unrelated shootings, in the Central Division on Carnival Monday two men were shot but survived.

The first incident took place around 5 pm when the victim, Nicholas Tuitt, was standing along Longdenville Old Road, Longdenville in Chaguanas, near the home of relatives. A man walked up to him and opened fire, hitting him in his chest and right leg.

The gunman ran off as Tuitt fell to the ground.

Tuitt was taken to the Chaguanas health facility and was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

He was said to be in stable condition.

Four hours later, at around 9 pm, a 60-year-old man was at his home at Tulip Avenue, off Boopsingh Road, Carapichaima, where occupants of a car opened fire at the house.

The victim was shot in his lower and taken to the Chaguanas health facility where he was listed in a stable condition.

