Curfew extended in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Loop Jamaica

The curfew that was imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division on Friday, October 14, has been extended. The curfew began at 8:00 pm, on Sunday, October 16, and will remain in effect until 8:00 pm, on Tuesday, October 18.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

South – Along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard from the Cement Company Eastern

Boundary to Harbour Drive.

EAST – Along Harbour Drive from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to Crusher Lane then along an imaginary line to the Cement Company Dirt Road.

WEST – Along the eastern boundary of the Cement Company from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to the Cement Company Dirt Road.

NORTH – Along the Cement Company Dirt Road running from the Cement Company’s eastern boundary to an imaginary line intersecting with an imaginary line extending from Crusher Lane.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.