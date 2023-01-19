Curfew extended in Denham Town Loop Jamaica

The curfew that was imposed in sections of the Kingston Western Police Division has been extended. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, January 18, and will continue until 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 21.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: North: Along Race Course Lane (Blount Street) from the intersection of Little King Street traveling to the fence line forming of the Golden Heights Housing Development; also the northern and eastern sections of Race Course Lane, traveling south along paved gully and continuing to the intersection of Williams Street and Upper Rose Lane.

East: Along Rose Lane from the intersection of William Street continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane. South: Along Beeston Street from Rose Lane continuing west along Beeston Street to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and southwest along Spanish Town Road to Little King Street (excluding the Denham Town High School and Denham Town Police Station).

West along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.