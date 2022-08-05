Curfew extended in Gregory Park, St Catherine Loop Jamaica

August 04, 2022 – The curfew that was in effect in Gregory Park, St Catherine where criminal gangs have been involved in an ongoing gang feud, has been extended.

The curfew will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 06.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: North: Along the Dyke Road about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout to the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard and Dyke Road. East: Along Dyke Road about 695 metres from the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard to the train line.

South: Along the train line from the intersection of Dyke Road to the intersection of Municipal Boulevard about 2080 metres. West: Along the Municipal Boulevard about 1,322 metres from the intersection of the train line to the round-a-bout.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander